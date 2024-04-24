NFL Draft

What time does the NFL Draft start tomorrow? Bears await top pick

Here's what to know with the Chicago Bears on the clock first.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Bears are even closer to making the first overall pick official.

The 2024 NFL Draft is moments away with Chicago set to make the first pick during Thursday's event.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Like usual, it's a three-day event that starts on Thursday, April 25, with the first round and runs through Saturday, April 27, for the final rounds.

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams is viewed as the consensus top choice with the Bears needing to replace Justin Fields following his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Williams is expected to go first shortly after the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here are the times for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday:

NFL Draft Apr 9

These are the NFL teams with the most and fewest draft picks this year

NFL Draft Apr 23

On the clock: Here's how much time there is between each pick in the NFL draft

  • Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET.
  • Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET.

Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, is the host venue for the event.

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the second and third overall picks, respectively, barring a trade.

This article tagged under:

NFL Draft
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us