Nancy Pelosi

Mother and son who aided in theft of Pelosi's laptop on Jan. 6 sentenced

Online “Sedition Hunters” identified the mother-son duo after the FBI mistakenly raided the Alaska home of a woman it mistook for Maryann Mooney-Rondon

By NBC News

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, left, and Rafael Rondon.
U.S. District Court for District of Columbia

A mother and son who aided in the theft of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop — whom online sleuths identified after the FBI mistakenly raided the home of another Donald Trump supporter in Alaska — were sentenced Wednesday.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, were arrested in October 2021 after they were identified by online "Sedition Hunters" who have aided in hundreds of cases against Capitol rioters.

Before their identification, online sleuths had dubbed the pair “AirheadLady” and “AirheadBoy” because they emerged from the Capitol wearing stolen emergency escape hoods, which the duo subsequently admitted stealing.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb sentenced Rondon to 18 months of home incarceration and Mooney-Rondon to 12 months of home incarceration. She described the sentence as “jail but at home” and said they would be confined to home 24/7. Both will be on probation for five years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Paul Pelosi Attacked Nov 16

Man who attacked Pelosi's husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges

Nancy Pelosi Nov 16

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband found guilty on federal charges

This article tagged under:

Nancy Pelosi
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us