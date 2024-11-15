Miss Universe 2024: Dates for pageant, preliminary competition and more

It's not long before we know who will be named the most beautiful woman in the world.

The iconic, 73rd annual Miss Universe pageant takes place this weekend at CDMC Arena Mexico City, with more than 130 contestants competing for the coveted crown. It will be broadcast exclusively on Telemundo

But before the big night, a preliminary competition with a tradition costume parade will take place. Here's what to know ahead of the big events.

What time is preliminary competition, and how to watch

The Preliminary Competition and the Traditional Costume Parade will take place at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 14. It will be broadcast through the Telemundo app , on Telemundo.com/MissUniverse, YouTube as well as of Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok

How and when to watch the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe pageant coverage begins live on Telemundo beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Nov 16. Andrea Meza, Carlos Adyan and Aleyda Ortiz will host the two-hour lead-up to the highly anticipated live broadcast of the final gala.

The evening continues with the Miss Universe broadcast at 7 p.m. CT hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera, along with Andrea Meza, Carlos Adyan and Julia Gama.

130 participants will compete in a new format where only 30 will be announced as semi-finalists, followed by the Top 12 and the Top 5.

Which countries are debuting at Miss Universe?

This year, Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, Madagascar, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Uzbekistan will make their catwalk debut.

Other countries in Miss Universe for 2024

Many countries are returning to the Miss Universe stage. These are: Cuba, who last participated in 1967. They are joined by Fiji, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Gibraltar, Bonaire, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Botswana, Estonia, Turks and Caicos, Montenegro, Serbia, Zambia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Tanzania, US Virgin Islands, Kenya, Armenia, Belize, China, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uruguay.