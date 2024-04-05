Total Eclipse 2024

Texas couple to tie the knot during solar eclipse totality

The couple will exchange vows during Monday's total solar eclipse

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s said the stars need to align for the perfect wedding, and that’s guaranteed for Kathryn Jordan and Micah Simoneaux.

The couple from the North Texas city of McKinney is getting married when the moon passes in front of the star at the center of our solar system.

Their "I do's" will be exchanged right before totality begins, and then the newlyweds and guests will don eclipse glasses and watch the once-in-a-lifetime Texas event.

They say they decided to tie the knot Monday during October's annular solar eclipse when a neighbor saw them struggling to see it through a homemade viewer.

“He had some extra glasses he let us borrow and he pointed out on the side. It said total solar eclipse April 8, 2024, and we were already discussing wedding dates and just kind of looked at each other and were like yea, we both knew,” said Jordan.

The couple's wedding also has an eclipse theme.

Their colors are yellow and orange and they'll give out eclipse glasses to guests.

“For me, it's the marriage, the wedding, for me the eclipse is secondary. I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend so that's what’s important to me,” said Jordan.

Monday's solar eclipse will occur over North Texas for several hours. The event is a chance of a lifetime, as another solar eclipse is not expected to occur over the United States until 2044.

