Florida in Cone as Potential Tropical Cyclone Forms, Tropical Storm Warning in Puerto Rico

The area of low pressure sits roughly 750 miles east of the Windward Islands as of early Tuesday morning

By Angie Lassman

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes are on the Atlantic Ocean and what could be the next named system of the 2020 hurricane season that continues to churn in the open waters and has Florida in the cone of concern.

The National Hurricane Center issued their first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 on Tuesday, saying the area is currently 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with 40 mph winds and moving west at 23 mph according to the 11 a.m. advisory.

A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maartin.

The system was expected to become a named storm before making its first landfall on Wednesday. South Florida remains in the forecast cone of the storm, which is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm.

Regardless of further development, this system will bring heavy rain to these areas with the potential for flash flooding, landslides and mudslides through late week.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 and the First Alert weather team for the latest updates

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherFlorida2020 hurricane season
