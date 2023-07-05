fourth of july

Hawaii man dies after launching fireworks in parking lot on the Fourth of July

Police say a 20-year-old man has died after setting off fireworks in Hawaii during the holiday weekend.

A man in Hawaii died after setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday, police said.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of an illegal fireworks accident Tuesday night at a Big Island parking lot found a man lying on the ground with a head injury. Police identified him as Glen John Nakata, 20, of Kailua-Kona.

"Bystanders stated they saw Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when a firework went off, sending the young man to the ground," the Hawaii Police Department said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

It's unclear what kind of fireworks he was handling.

The illegal use of fireworks is an ongoing issue in Hawaii. Last month, Gov. Josh Green signed legislation creating a task force to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and promote compliance with state fireworks laws. The measure noted that the use of illegal fireworks has caused deaths, injuries, brush fires and structural fires.

