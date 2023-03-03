Florida

Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later

The two medics who were dispatched to help the 65-year-old man have been suspended, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue

A 65-year-old Florida man was found breathing minutes after he had been declared dead, officials say.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched to assist the man in a home in Pinellas County at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

Phebe Maxwell told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa that she and a friend were administering CPR to her father before the medics arrived. Shortly after they arrived, the medics pronounced the man dead, according to a statement from Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

Maxwell said she tried to tell the medics that her father was still breathing.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us