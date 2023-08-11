Dunkin

Dunkin' is apparently launching a line of spiked iced coffees and teas

Dunkin' Spiked hasn't been officially announced, but a new website shows a new product could be hitting shelves soon

By Matt Fortin

Those who frequent Dunkin' like to get a caffeine fix ahead of work, but people may be turning to an iced coffee before heading out to the bar instead.

Dunkin' is apparently rolling out a line of spiked beverages.

A new website has gone live called Dunkin' Spiked, and it shows a line of alcoholic iced teas and iced coffees that are packaged in cans. Both come in four flavors.

The iced teas contain 5% alcohol, and the coffees have 6%.

While there is yet to be an official announcement made, USA Today has reported that Dunkin' is partnering with Harpoon Brewery of Boston.

Needless to say, people online have been reacting to the idea of combining Dunkin' beverages with drinking.

