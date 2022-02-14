Gwyneth Paltrow

‘Do Not Eat Soap': Safety Agency Responds to Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle in the commercial

Uber Eats delivery bags wait in front of a McDonald's in Lublin, Poland on May 3, 2020.
Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber Eats wanted to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food.

So during the Super Bowl, it ran an ad showing celebrities and other actors trying to eat everything from cat litter to diapers.

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” "White Lotus" actor Jennifer Coolidge asks.

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat a dish soap.

It was that last one that got the attention of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

