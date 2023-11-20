Dismembered body found at NY beach may be remains of missing Irish filmmaker: Sources

A dismembered body found at a New York City beach may be the remains of an Emmy-winning Irish filmmaker who disappeared earlier this month, law enforcement sources say.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. Friday regarding a human torso with legs attached found laying in the sand at Breezy Point Beach in Queens. The New York City medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

While the body hasn't been officially identified, law enforcement sources say the remains appear to be filmmaker Ross McDonnell, 44, who was last seen on Nov. 4 leaving his apartment in the Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, neighborhood on a bicycle.

His bike was later discovered locked at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens, located on the Rockaway Peninsula next to Breezy Point, according to authorities.

No foul play is suspected in the case and there's no indication of suicide, the sources say. It's possible that McDonnell went for a swim, got caught in the current somehow and drowned, according to the sources.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are working with the Irish consulate and awaiting DNA testing results.

McDonnell, who is originally from Dublin, is a filmmaker and photographer, who won an Emmy for cinematography on the Showtime show “The Trade.”

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red vesting dark pants with a black backpack. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about McDonnell's disappearance is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).