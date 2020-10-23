‘Boogaloo Bois' Member Charged in Connection With Shooting During Floyd Protests

Federal prosecutors charged a far-right extremist in connection with a shooting at a Minneapolis police station during protests sparked by George Floyd's killing, authorities said Friday.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old apparent member of the “Boogaloo Bois," was charged with one count of rioting after his arrest Wednesday in San Antonio, according to a statement by federal prosecutors based in Minneapolis.

Hunter's association with the “Boogaloo Bois" was uncovered during an investigation of Steven Carrillo, a fellow “Boogaloo" member who has been charged with two murders in California, authorities said.

