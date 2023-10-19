Indiana

Body of missing Indiana teacher identified in Puerto Rico

Amanda Webster's body was identified by a family member, according to The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences

By Kyla Russell

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A body found in Puerto Rico has been identified as missing Indiana teacher Amanda Webster, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR.

Webster was first reported missing Oct. 11 by her Airbnb host in the east coast town of Naguabo. The host found her bags and rental car at the home after she was supposed to have left.

Puerto Rico police posted on Facebook on Saturday saying they found a body that “could be that of a woman” in a rocky area of a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

A family member traveled to the area and identified the body, The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences told WTHR on Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Webster's dental records and a DNA sample were used to help definitively identify the body.

An autopsy on the body was performed last Sunday, WTHR reports.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us