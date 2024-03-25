Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says bird flu has been confirmed in cows at three dairies in the Texas Panhandle and another in Kansas.

In a statement Monday, Miller's office said the confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was received from the United States Secretary of Agriculture and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Miller said that "that rigorous safety measures and pasteurization protocols ensure that the dairy products remain unaffected by HPAI" and that there will be no supply shortages.

The commissioner's office said cattle infected with avian flu often have a fever and their milk is thick and discolored.

“No contaminated milk is known to have entered the food chain; it has all been dumped. In the rare event that some affected milk enters the food chain, the pasteurization process will kill the virus,” Miller said.

Infected cows also have a "sharp reduction in milk production averaging between 10-30 pounds per cow throughout the herd." The TDA said herds that are greatly impacted may lose up to 40% of their milk production for 7 to 10 days until symptoms subside. Infected cattle are expected to fully recover from avian flu.

“This presents yet another hurdle for our agriculture sector in the Texas Panhandle,” Miller said. “Protecting Texas producers and the safety of our food supply chain is my top priority. The Texas Department of Agriculture will use every resource available to maintain the high standards of quality and safety that define Texas agriculture.”

The TAD said the Texas dairy industry contributes roughly $50 billion in economic activity across the state and that Texas also ranks fourth in milk production nationwide.