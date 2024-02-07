Another big-name NFL pundit defends Taylor Swift: ‘Stop with the purist stuff'

Jay Glazer is the latest sports pundit to tell Taylor Swift's haters to calm down.

The Fox Sports analyst sat down with Bears insider Josh Schrock on Radio Row in Las Vegas Wednesday to discuss the positive impact Taylor Swift has had on the growth of football.

"It's great," Glazer told NBC Sports Chicago. "It's fantastic. Are you kidding me? The more people that watch, the better.

"I don't get the hate at all. Like, stop with the purist stuff. You can't get more of a purist than me. I've been covering the league since '93 and in the business since '89, and the fact that she brings more attention to the game that I love I think is fantastic."

Glazer went on to rave about the pop star's record-breaking accomplishments. On Sunday, Swift became the only artist in history to win four Album of the Year Grammy Awards. It was the 14th Grammy of her career and her second of the evening.

"She's a winner," he said. "She's a champion. Like, what are we even talking about here? Why would there be any hate whatsoever? She knows how to win. So the more eyeballs, the better.

Glazer also praised Travis Kelce's character and said he's happy such a "real and authentic" guy found love.

"Travis Kelsey trained at my gym, Unbreakable, two years ago," he said. "And every time I've seen his since, even after [his relationship with Swift began], the dude's never changed. So he's one of those rare guys. He has remained so real and authentic. So good for him. I couldn't be happier that he found love.

"She's a superstar. He's a superstar, but dude is real. We've seen so many guys change when they get to a different level, and I've tried to keep certain guys grounded in the past and I just couldn't do it. You don't have to worry about that with Travis. So good for him.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the singer showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her man take on the Chicago Bears.

It has not been confirmed whether or not Taylor Swift will be in Las Vegas to cheer on Kelce in Super Bowl 58. The singer is currently on tour in Tokyo, but could theoretically make it back to the United States by Saturday night before jetting off to Melbourne later next week.

