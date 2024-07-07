 Angel Reese sets WNBA record, besting Candace Parker with incredible feat

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese made more WNBA history, setting a new record and breaking a mark once held by Chicago hoops legend Candace Parker.

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, registered her 13th consecutive double-double during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm, breaking the league’s record for most consecutive 10-10 games.

Reese had previously set the record for most double-doubles in a single season, but Sunday’s performance landed her the league’s all-time record, with Parker setting the mark in parts of two seasons.

The rookie star came into Sunday’s game on an absolute tear, leading the WNBA with 11.7 rebounds per game this season. She also is averaging 13.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals, and was named to the league’s All-Star Game roster.

She recently notched two of her best career performances in the two games prior to Sunday, as she registered a season-high 19 rebounds in an 85-77 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. She followed that up with a season-high 27 points and 10 more rebounds against Seattle on Friday in another win.

Coming into Sunday’s action, the Sky had an 8-11 record and were the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoff picture, 1.5 games ahead of Atlanta for a playoff spot and 1.5 games behind Phoenix for sixth.