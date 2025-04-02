A popular brand that saw its handbag heyday in the 1990s and 2000s is launching a new design partnership with Target this spring.

According to an announcement, Kate Spade New York and Target will launch a limited-time collection in stores beginning this month, with more than 300 products spanning multiple categories including apparel and accessories, handbags, home and entertaining items.

The collection will boast an "affordable value," the announcement said, with a "crisp color palette, fresh takes on nostalgic patterns, and a classic kate spade new york feel."

According to the announcement, prices in the collection will start at $5, with more than half of the products in the collection priced at $15 or under.

"Our teams worked together for two years to create this collection, and I can't wait for consumers to see everything we have to offer," Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines said in a release. "It's stylish, affordable and loaded with items that'll add plenty of joy to everyday moments."

Apparel highlights from the collection include a women's tired ruffle midi tank dress, graphic tees and mommy and me outfits, dresses, skirts, crossbody and bucket handbags and more, Target said. Home items include colorful melamine dinner plate sets, drinkware, party décor and yard games, Target added.

The collection also includes "unexpected items" -- like a disposable camera and vintage-inspired record player -- along with a party tent, folding table and chairs, bar cart and event a designer bicycle.

According to the release, the collection will hit Target stores April 12.

The full look book for the collection can be found here. A sneak peek of items in the collection can be found below.