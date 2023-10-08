Israel

Americans killed in Hamas attack, U.S. official confirms

The announcement comes as the State Department continues to look into whether Americans were also taken hostage by Hamas

Several United States citizens are among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel and ongoing hostilities since yesterday, a National Security Council spokesperson said today.

"We can confirm the deaths of several U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The exact number of dead, and a number for injured Americans, were unavailable.

President Joe Biden made remarks on Saturday after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.

