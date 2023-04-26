Air Force Suspends 2 Commanders From Unit Where Alleged Pentagon Leaker Worked

Two commanders in the military unit in which leak suspect Jack Teixeira worked have been suspended, the Air Force said Wednesday.

The commander of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron and a detachment commander were suspended, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said.

They were suspended “pending further investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” the Air Force said.

Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested April 13 in connection with the investigation of classified documents that were leaked on the internet.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Teixeira is alleged to have used the online forum Discord to share the leaked information with his small community of online friends and to have taken photos of paper documents that he may have smuggled out of a secure facility.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.