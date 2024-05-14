Florida

8 killed, over 40 injured in crash involving bus carrying farm workers in Florida

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Highway 40 near Ocala in Marion County

A rollover crash involving a bus carrying farm workers in Florida left eight people dead and over 40 others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on West Highway 40 near Ocala in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved a 2010 International Bus transporting 53 farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said eight people were killed, and another eight were critically injured.

Another 37 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. The driver of the pickup was among those hospitalized, officials said.

FHP officials said the two vehicles collided in a sideswiped manner, which caused the bus to travel off the roadway and through a fence before it overturned.

"We are conducting a massive traffic homicide investigation," FHP Lt. Pat Riordan told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. "This will be a very long and lengthy and thorough investigation."

Riordan said the workers were on their way to a local farm when the crash happened.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods called the incident "a tragedy" and said his heart goes out to the family members of the victims.

"This is the death that you do not expect from your family members," Woods said. "This is the death that is a shock to you and it's going to be hard on them and rightfully so because they just lost a loved one. My heart pleads for them."

No other information was immediately known.

