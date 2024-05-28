Chicago weather: Clear morning but showers, thunderstorms loom over forecast

Following a Memorial Day weekend of on-and-off wet weather across the Chicago area, more rain and storms were on the way Tuesday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"It's been a soggy period the last few days," NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Pete Sack said. "Today is no exception."

Tuesday morning and early afternoon will start out clear and dry, Sack said, with blue skies and clearing clouds. Around 12 p.m. more cloud cover was expected, followed by showers and storms moving in between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sack said.

"Rumbles of thunder" were also possible, Sack added.

Scattered thunderstorms were expected to last through Tuesday evening, Sack said, with rain expected to move out of the area by midnight, though some sprinkles could linger overnight.

According to a tweet posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the storm chances were highest between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

"Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated this afternoon," the tweet said. "Some stronger storms featuring gusty winds and small hail will be possible."

Temperatures Tuesday were expected to be below average, with a predicted high of around 70 degrees, Sack said. Wednesday was expected to be a dry day, though temperatures were likely to remain cooler, especially along the lakefront.

Forecasters also noted breezes Wednesday could create high swim risk conditions at Lake Michigan.

According to Sack, cooler temperatures in the high 60s and low-to-mid 70s were expected through Thursday. Friday and Saturday, temperatures were expected to climb back up in the mid to upper 70s, Sack added.

Following Tuesday's showers and storms, the next chances of rain comes Saturday, Sack said.