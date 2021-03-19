5 People Hospitalized After Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Storefront in Hollywood

Five patients were taken to a trauma center this afternoon -- at least four of them initially listed in serious to critical condition -- after an SUV with an allegedly drunk driver behind the wheel crashed into a storefront on Hollywood Boulevard, authorities said.

The vehicle struck a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk as it crashed into the front of the Highland Market at 6818 Hollywood Blvd. near California's iconic El Capitan Theatre, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person at the scene declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the LAFD.

Two Fox11 crew members were among those injured. According to the station, a Fox11 reporter and a photographer were in the neighborhood to cover the reopening of the El Capitan at 6838 Hollywood Blvd.

It was reported that the reporter was veteran broadcast journalist Hal Eisner, and that all the hospitalized patients are expected to survive.

our @FOXLA crew was among the injured in that Hollywood crash today near Hollywood and Highland... we are a news FAMILY in this town... saying a big prayer for our team and the others injured in this crash... — Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) March 19, 2021

They also reported that the driver was unhurt, and that he told authorities he fell asleep at the wheel. He was subsequently taken to a hospital to be checked out and DUI tested.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the motorist, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down at Highland Avenue for the crash investigation and cleanup.