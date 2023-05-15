2 Staffers Attacked With Baseball Bat at Rep. Connolly's Virginia Office

Two members of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff were assaulted with a metal baseball bat at his office in Fairfax Monday morning, city of Fairfax police said.

“An individual entered my district office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly said in a statement.

One of the injured staffers is an intern working her first day on the job.

Police are currently on scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/y5R60MxdV2 — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) May 15, 2023

The man, who is from Fairfax, also broke glass and damaged computers throughout the office during the rampage.

Police were called to the office on Main Street at 10:49 a.m. Monday.

Police took a man into custody at the office, where other staffers were hiding when officers arrived.

The staffers were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are extremely happy that this wasn’t worse,” city of Fairfax police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said.

