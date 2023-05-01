2 Students Stabbed Outside Los Angeles High School, Officials Say

Two students were stabbed outside Los Angeles High School Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The pair of male teens were in stable condition at a hospital after the stabbing near the intersection of Olympic and Rimpau boulevards in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Sonia Monico said. The stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m., she added.

In a written statement, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho called the incident “senseless.”

“Our thoughts go out to the two victims and their families. All of our students deserve to go to school free of fear and full of hope. We must work together to continue ton provide safe passage to and from school,” he said. Carvalho added that counselors and mental health support would be available at the school Tuesday.

Monico said the victims and the attacker all know each other. There were no immediate reports of an arrest.

The police captain said officers would be adding patrols in the morning, during school and after school through the rest of the week.

