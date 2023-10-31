Matteson

More than one dozen vehicles involved in Matteson crash Tuesday

Clean-up efforts are underway in suburban Matteson after a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on an overpass Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Matteson police responded to the crash on Vollmer Road on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred on an overpass over Interstate 57, officials said, and involved at least 18 vehicles.

While an official cause has not been determined, snowy and cold conditions have been reported around the Chicago area, with icy spots appearing on many roadways during the first snowfall of the winter season.

Matteson police are receiving assistance from Illinois State Police in response to the accident, according to a press release.

No further information on the condition of those involved in the crash was immediately available.

