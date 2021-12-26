Missing Chicago Man Last Seen Walking Toward North Avenue Beach on Christmas Eve

Chicago police are searching for a missing man who was last seen heading toward North Avenue Beach on Christmas Eve.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Gay Dut was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue, and was heading toward North Avenue Beach.

Dut is described as a 22-year-old Black male with a dark complexion, standing 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he wears glasses, according to the missing persons alert.

Anyone with information on Dut’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-746-6554.