Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both soar as drawings loom this week

The two biggest lottery games in the United States are both seeing their jackpots soar this week, with the Mega Millions and Powerball’s top prizes each nearing, or exceeding, $500 million.

According to officials, the jackpot for the Monday Powerball drawing currently sits at an estimated $650 million, with a cash-out value of $328.3 million.

The next drawing for Mega Millions, which will occur Tuesday, is estimated to have a $480 million jackpot, with a cash-out value of $240.7 million.

If someone wins the Powerball on Monday, it would go down as roughly the 14th-largest lottery jackpot awarded in U.S. history. It would also be the third-highest awarded this year, trailing the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot from Feb. 6 and the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded on Jan. 13.

A total of 25 jackpots in U.S. history have exceeded $500 million, according to Powerball and Mega Millions’ websites.

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Central. The Mega Millions draws on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Central.

In the Powerball drawing, five numbers are chosen from a set numbered 1-to-69, and a Powerball is also picked between 1-to-26. A winning player must match all five numbers and the Powerball to claim the jackpot. Other prizes are also available.

Five balls are drawn from a set numbered 1-to-70, and a Megaball is also added. A player who matches all five numbers and the Megaball collects the jackpot. Other prizes are also available in the game, with a “Megaplier” option available on tickets to potentially increase those prizes.