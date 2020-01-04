Red Line

Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting and Robbing Woman on Red Line Train: Police

The man allegedly exposed himself and struck her several times during the assault, police said

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Thursday on a Red Line train on the North Side.

The woman was riding a train about 9:57 a.m. northbound towards the Morse station when the man allegedly exposed himself to her, Chicago police said. He struck her several times as she tried to move to another train car.

He touched the 24-year-old inappropriately and demanded she perform an “inappropriate act,” police said. The man got off the train at Morse after taking her belongings.

Local

Governor J.B. Pritzker 58 mins ago

After Successful Debut, Pritzker Has Work on Ethics, Taxes

Calumet Heights 2 hours ago

Firefighter, 3 Others Hurt in Calumet Heights Blaze

He was described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and back, a white colored hoodie, stone washed blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Red Linesexual assault
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us