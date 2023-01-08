Man Stabbed After Argument on Chicago's Northwest Side, Police Say

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4400 block of North Drake in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

According to authorities, the man became involved in an argument with another individual at approximately 1:03 a.m. At that time, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the left side of his neck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

No other information was immediately available, and Area Five detectives continue to investigate the incident.