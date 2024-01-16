Mallory Swanson signs historic contract with Chicago Red Stars

United States Women's National Team member Mallory Swanson signed a record-setting contract with the Chicago Red Stars on Tuesday. The contract is a four-year deal with a fifth-year option, meaning the striker will remain with the Red Stars through at least 2028.

The contract, which is reported to be worth more than $400,000 per year ($2 million total), makes her the highest-paid athlete in the NWSL.

Previously, María Sánchez became the highest-paid player when she signed a three-year, $1.5 million contract back in December.

Swanson was traded by the Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gortham FC) to the Red Stars in 2021. Since joining the club, she has led the team with 18 goals and 10 assists, starting 47 of her 51 games.

In April 2023, she suffered a torn knee tendon during the USWNT's friendly against Ireland after a collision in the first half of the game. The injury came just three months ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Although her injury sidelined her for the rest of the season, Swanson ended the 2023 season as the top goal scorer for the USWNT with seven.

Through 88 appearances with the USWNT, Swanson has scored 32 goals and 27 assists.

Swanson's husband, Dansby, is a shortstop for the Chicago Cubs and signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the team in December 2022.