Luis Robert Jr. joins Shohei Ohtani as only two players this season to accomplish this feat

Luis Robert Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are the only two players in MLB this season to record 30 home runs and 15 stolen bases, the White Sox presented in a graphic on Thursday.

He is also the sixth White Sox player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Luis Robert Jr. joins Shohei Ohtani as the only players in MLB to accomplish the feat this season. pic.twitter.com/efLINQC49u — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 10, 2023

Adding on to his season's exclusivity, Robert Jr., surprisingly, is the only White Sox center fielder in history to record 30 home runs in a single season.

Ohtani and Matt Olson co-lead the league with 40 home runs. Robert Jr. is tied-fifth with Mookie Betts for 31 home runs on the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. isn't far off the duo. He leads the league with a whopping 53 stolen bases and currently has 26 home runs.

Robert Jr. is executing the best season of his career. He's already played more games than he ever has in a single season (112). He's slashing .271/.325/.563 with an .889 OPS. His 4.6 WAR is the 10th best in MLB.

