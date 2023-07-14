Luis Robert Jr. in Friday's White Sox lineup despite All-Star injury concerns

Luis Robert Jr. is in Friday's White Sox lineup for their game against the Atlanta Braves, despite concern about his status from the All-Star game.

On Tuesday, the White Sox announced Robert Jr. would not play in the MLB All-Star game after experiencing calf tightness from the Home Run Derby the day prior.

Robert told the Chicago Sun-Times he wasn't worried about the injury on Tuesday.

"I feel good today. It isn’t anything serious," Robert texted to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"It is disappointing, but the most important thing for me is to be healthy and ready for Friday when we start the second half. I am sure I’ll be 100% by Friday."

Despite concern about the Home Run Derby injury affecting his start to the second season, it's now laid to rest.

Hopefully, the center fielder can continue his hot streak at the plate. He is tied with Pete Alonso for the league's third-most home runs to this point (26). He also has the fifth-highest slugging percentage to this point (.569).

