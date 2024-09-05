Loose bull reported in suburban McHenry County

Drivers are being urged to keep a look out for a bull that has gotten loose in suburban McHenry County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the bull was spotted in the vegetation between South Union Road and South Grant Highway in Marengo on Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to use caution while moving through the area.

If the bull is spotted, police are asking for the public to call 815-338-2144 to relay the information.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.