ZooLights Tickets Are on Sale Now as Holiday Show Returns to Lincoln Park Zoo Next Month

ZooLights, one of Chicago’s most colorful holiday staples, will make its return to the spotlight at Lincoln Park Zoo — and tickets to catch the show are up for grabs now.

The longtime tradition will mark its 28th running Nov. 18, with a slate of attractions in store for visitors. A Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights, according to the zoo.

Tickets are free Mondays and cost $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. All ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs, the zoo said.

The event will feature additional festivities, including visits with Santa, a holiday pop-up bar, live ice carving, carolers and sweet treats.

ZooLights will run from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 18-23, 25-30, Dec. 2-14, 16-23, 26-31 and Jan. 1. Of the dates, tickets to the show will be free Nov. 21 and 28, as well as Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Tickets are available here.