You Can Now Drink ‘Chicagwa,' Canned Chicago Tap Water

Studies show that drinking around eight cups of water per day can help you remain healthy.

Now, Chicagoans can opt to drink those eight cups of water from cans of "Chicagwa," the city's canned tap water.

That's the name of a new advertising campaign from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Michael Fassnacht, Chicago's Chief Marketing Officer, "to promote Chicago's water quality," according to a press release.

“From the beginning of my administration, I’ve made it a priority to ensure that every resident has access to high-quality drinking water,” Lightfoot said in the release.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Water Management, Chicago's water consistently meets and exceeds all industry, state and federal quality standards.

"We purify and pump almost 750 million gallons of water to 42% of Illinois’ population," Dr. Andrea Cheng said in the release.

"Chicagwa" cans will come in six different designs, "created by a diverse group of local Chicago artists," the release says. The city plans to distribute the cans free at various events throughout the city, along with select locations including Wiener's Circle, Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen, and Good Stuff Co.