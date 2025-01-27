You can get free breakfast at Chick-fil-a in the Chicago area for a limited time. Here's how

It's perhaps the best type of breakfast: one that doesn't cost a penny.

Free breakfast is being served at Chick-fil-a restaurants across the Chicago area this week -- but only for a limited time. According to a Facebook post, you can enjoy a free 4-count of Chick-n-Minis from Monday through Friday.

Here's how to get it:

The offer must be claimed through the Chick-fil-A One mobile app during breakfast hours, which are typically 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

One order of Chick-n-Minis is available per customer - while supplies last.