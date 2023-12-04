You can float down the Chicago River in a ‘Hot Tub Boat' beginning this week

Ever dreamt of floating down the Chicago River...in a hot tub? This week, that dream could come true.

Beginning Friday, the Chicago Electric Boat Company will offer "hot tub boats" and heated boat rides for the winter months in the city. And according to organizers, the experience is quite popular, as opening day is "fully booked."

"Picture this: a bubbling hot tub, on a boat, cruising the Chicago River. It’s not just a boat ride; it’s a floating paradise, exclusively yours to enjoy," the company wrote in a release.

The 90-minute, six-passenger hot tub boat cruise is now taking reservations for the months of November and December, as well as "all of 2024."

The price for the boats starts at $158 per hour on the week days, and $156 per our on the weekends, with two-hour windows available starting Dec. 8.

While food will not be allowed on the boats, riders can bring alcohol.

"Make sure to designate a sober captain," the company said.

When it comes to cleanliness, Chicago Electric Boat Company said the boats have an "internal filtration system" that both heats and cleans the water in the hot tub while the boat is docked.

"We employ a chemical-free, all-natural cleaning process. This method includes the use of a chlorinator probe with a gentle salt solution while the boat is docked, initiating an electrolysis process to achieve the highest level of water cleanliness," the company's website reads.

In addition to the hot tub boats, the boating group said it also transformed its popular "Duffy boats," enclosing them with a built-in heater.

"Imagine gliding along the Chicago River, snug in the warmth of your private vessel, surrounded by the magical winter scenery," the company said. "Your favorite river adventure is now a four-season affair, and we can’t wait for you to experience a new season on the river."