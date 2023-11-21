Watch: Warm up your holiday party with NBC Chicago's virtual yule log fireplace

NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s digital properties are excited to deliver a special gift to its viewers this holiday season with the brand-new, one-hour seasonal presentation of Yule Log: Night Before Christmas, premiering Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. CT on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel and viewable anytime in the player below.

Yule Log: Night Before Christmas will open with NBC 5 News anchor/reporter Evrod Cassimy delivering a fireside reading of the legendary Clement Clarke Moore holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Cassimy’s reading will be followed by an hour-long, commercial-free stream featuring the comforting sights and sounds of the yule log’s warm and cheerful hearth backed by numerous classic holiday tunes. Plus, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick himself may even stop by for a Christmas greeting to viewers as well!

This digital-exclusive presentation of Yule Log: Night Before Christmas will be available for viewing on the following platforms:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.)

This special holiday presentation was produced by NBCU Local Chicago’s Vice President of Multi-Platform Content Matt Knutson and photographed/edited by Senior Producer of Multi-Platform Content Matt Buckman & Multi-Platform Producer Hannah Lindvall.