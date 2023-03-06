‘You Are And Will Always Remain a Hero:' Wife of Slain CPD Officer Shares Emotional Tribute

The wife of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week, penned an emotional tribute on social media, saying, in part, "I am grateful for every minute that God allowed me to share with you."

Vasquez-Lasso, a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was fatally shot Wednesday by an armed suspect in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Vasquez-Lasso's wife, Milena Estepa, wrote a tribute to her husband on Facebook Saturday, saying he will always be present in her heart.

"It will never be a goodbye, it will be a see you soon to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner who will always be present in my heart," Estepa said in the message, which was translated from Spanish. "To the best human being that God has been able to give me. Your chivalry until the last day, your infinite love, nobility, joy, will always be in my memories. I am grateful for every minute that God allowed me to share with you, I would have wanted to hug you tighter that Wednesday morning before leaving to fly, give you more goodbye kisses, if only I had imagined that it was the last time I would see you alive."

Family, friends, police officers and community members gathered at a prayer vigil Saturday in remembrance of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week. NBC 5’s Karen Aguilar reports.

Estepa, writing to her husband, went on to say "you leave us an irremediable void in our hearts."

"You gave your life doing what you loved the most, every day you went to work with a smile from ear to ear," her statement added. "Thank you for being the best husband, dog father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend. You leave us an irremediable void in our hearts. Rest in peace my LOVE. Nalah and I will miss you every second of our lives. You are and always will remain a hero. ALWAYS REMEMBERED, NEVER FORGOTTEN."

Vasquez-Lasso leaves behind his wife, mother, daughter and other relatives. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, with a Mass of Christian Burial planned for 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Avenue.