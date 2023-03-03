CPD

Details on Funeral Services for Fallen CPD Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso Released

By NBC 5 Staff

The family of fallen Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso announced the dates for his visitation and funeral on Friday as a department and city mourn his loss.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was fatally wounded in the line of duty during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the city's Gage Park neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

The visitation will be held on March 8 from 3-8 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 4727 West 103rd St. in Oak Lawn.

On March 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave. Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories of Vasquez-Lasso can be shared here.

