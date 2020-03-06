Yes, Illinois, We Need to Change the Clocks this Weekend

Get ready to spring forward an hour.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. March 8 despite efforts to stop it altogether.

The Illinois Senate approved a measure that would lead the state to observe daylight saving time throughout the year, but the bill remains in the House.

If Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs off on the proposed legislation, it may not take effect unless approved by the federal government.

The proposal was originally put together by students from Carlinville High School.

“It was a well-thought out proposal that I felt deserved consideration in Springfield,” State Senator Andy Manar said in a statement in the fall. “Given the loss of productivity caused by the arbitrary Daylight Saving Time change, and the various health and safety concerns that are supported by research, this proposal makes a lot of sense.”

The Department of Transportation, which oversees daylight saving time, says it is observed because it saves energy, prevents traffic accidents and reduces crime.

But studies and research show that daylight saving time has health consequences including heart attacks, increased headaches and depression.

As of now, Illinois is still observing the bi-annual tradition, which means we all need to set our clocks an hour forward March 8.