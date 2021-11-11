Palos Heights

WWII Vet, 4-Year-Old Boy Strike Up Incredible Friendship in Palos Heights

"It’s the most beautiful friendship and true genuine love for each other," said 4-year-old Nicky's mom. "We’re so grateful we get to spend this time with him."

By Lauren Petty

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 90-year age gap couldn't keep two Palos Heights neighbors from becoming best friends.

For the last couple years, 4-year-old Nicky Corbett and 94-year-old World War II veteran Bob Alt have worked side by side in Alt's yard mowing the grass.

"This is my big helper," Alt said. "He's union.”

While the littlest lawnmower may be pretend, the friendship is very real.

"The second he started walking and we got him that lawnmower ... he would watch Bob do it," Nicky's mom, Gianna Corbett, said.

And at 94 years old, Alt said he could use some friends.

"We had at least 11 guys in the poker club and guess what? I’m the only survivor," he said. "They are all gone."

Alt has Hatey, his wife of 61 years, and Nicky who lives next door, to keep him busy.

"Bob is the boss," Nicky said, as Alt teased him, saying, "Since when am I the boss?"

Gianna Corbett has been filming their relationship for years.

"It’s the most beautiful friendship and true genuine love for each other," she said, knowing it's truly unique for her son to have a WWII veteran as a best friend.

"Someone who has been through so much and has so much to share with you," she said, "it’s so rare nowadays, and we’re so grateful we get to spend this time with him."

Alt teaches Nicky life lessons. "Don’t pick your nose; you’re on TV,” he tells Nicky.

And Nicky truly lifts Alt up.

"You got to go like this," he said, getting up with Alt.

He keeps Alt young at heart, Alt said.

"Absolutely, I recommend it for everybody," Alt said.

Truly, a 90-year age gap is no match for these two.

