Veterans Day 2021: Freebies and Discounts for Service Members

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11 and to honor service members across the country and in the Chicago area, restaurants and businesses nationwide are offering free meals, discounts and other deals for veterans and active-duty members.

Many of the discounts being offered require proof of a military ID, though some businesses allow uniform dress, VA cards or veteran organization membership cards as proof.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check out all the deals below:

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy a complimentary entree from a selection of items.

Chicago-based AmourCBD is giving away 250 CBD Pain Relief Cream products to Veterans across the country. Veterans can use the code VETERANS2021 to redeem the deal.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Service members and veterans get 25% off their entire purchase from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

All past and present armed services members can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veteran's Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage.

Chili's is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty personnel with military ID and coupon available here. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

Service members and their family members get 20% off the total purchase in-store or online on Nov. 11-14.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations.

Graeter’s Ice Cream is offering a free sundae to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Military on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can also pay it forward. They will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 10, 2021.

Military Appreciation Night will be Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close, Golden Corral will offer a free meal to all active-duty members and veterans who are dining in.

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

Many Hy-Vee stores will celebrate Veterans Day by offering a free breakfast buffet to all veterans and active-duty military members. Many stores offer planned programs, displays, entertainment or other activities to complement the breakfast event.

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, you can RSVP on IHOP's Facebook page.

On Nov. 11, all veterans and active military members can receive a free meal. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since Veterans Day 2020, military veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans can received 20% off their mine when they dine in at McCormick & Schmicks locations this Veterans Day. Valid for parties up to 4 with valid military ID.

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 20% off in-store purchases through Dec. 12, 2021. This coupon and military ID required.

All active and retired military can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo, valid for dine-in only and only on Nov. 11.

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid ID.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 from their select Veterans Day menu.

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The one-time offer is valid Monday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. In order to take advantage of the offer, active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program.

Many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day, with valid proof of service.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. And for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online orders. The Military Appreciation Discount runs through Nov. 13 and can be used on two separate transactions. Customers must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

Service members and their families are eligible for 40% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com, Under Armour stores and Under Armour Factory House between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

Walgreens is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel as well as their family members. From Nov. 11-14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Offer good for the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd favorite Breakfast Baconator® combo.