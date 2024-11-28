Illinois State Police

Wrong-way crash on Interstate 57 closes roadway for several hours

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 57 in suburban Will County shut down the highway for several hours Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 333, just south of the Monee-Manhattan exit, at approximately 5:02 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle.

Those two vehicles were the only two involved in the crash, and only minor injuries were reported, according to state police.

No other information was available on the circumstances of the crash, and the roadway reopened just before 8 a.m., according to Total Traffic.

