Wounded Army veteran moves into new home in south suburbs

Thursday is a big day for wounded U.S. Army veteran Manuel Cabreros, who now has a home to call his own.

Cabreros moved into the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Harvey with all of his belongings, looking ahead to a new beginning.

“I think it is going to take some time to set in, but it feels great,” Cabreros said.

Cabreros served 10 years in the military. He was wounded in combat in Afghanistan in 2012 and received a Purple Heart.

When he heard about the Military Warriors Support Foundation and its Homes4woundedheroes program, he applied and was selected.

Manuel grew up in Palm Springs, Calif. and had never been to Harvey, Ill. – but he was deployed with several service members from the Chicago area.

“I researched the community and to me, it seemed like a good place with lots of friendly people.” he said. “Obviously, there are struggles – but there are struggles everywhere.”

Casey Kinser is the executive director of the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“Wells Fargo donated this property out of their inventory, and then we take on the home and renovate and get it ready for this hero,” Kinser said.

Over the past 10 years, Wells Fargo has donated more than 400 homes around the country to support veterans and their families.

“It is important to give back and illustrate our commitment to the community,” Kenya Vanosten-Promin with Wells Fargo said.