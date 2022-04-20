The Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House will inflate in cities across the Midwest over the next several months.

The Big Bounce America, which features four massive inflatable attractions for both children and adults, is set to arrive in Indianapolis, Indiana from May 14-15 at Waterman's Family Farm.

The interactive bounce experience is also heading to Detroit, Michigan From June 10-12 and Chicago this summer, though dates have not yet been announced.

Bouncers can enjoy an array of houses, including The World's Largest Bounce House, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE. The attractions provide an inflatable sports arena, obstacle courses and galaxy-inspired experiences.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced," said Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America John Kinnersley. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Tickets are $19 and can be purchased here.

Here's a glimpse into the bounce houses:

Photos: World's Largest Bounce House Comes to Indianapolis in May, Chicago This Summer