Woodridge Police Investigating TikTok Video Showing Students in Blackface

The footage, which police said showed several minors in blackface, was posted to the social network TikTok

A video posted to social media showing students wearing blackface has prompted a police investigation in suburban Woodridge, police said in a news release Thursday night.

The footage, which police said showed several minors in blackface, was posted to the social network TikTok, but has since been removed. The Woodridge Police Department said it became aware of the video on April 22, and numerous parents and students in Woodridge School District 68 had viewed the video.

"This video hurt many of our neighbors, and it happened when we all need to help and support each other," Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a statement. "I'm hopeful that those involved will learn from this matter and understand Woodridge's unwavering commitment to being an inclusive community."

Both police and the school district were still investigating the incident as of Thursday evening.

