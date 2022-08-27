CTA Red Line

Woman Wounded by Gunfire During Argument on CTA Red Line Train: Police

A 30-year-old woman was shot early Saturday near the Loop while aboard a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said.

Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender at around 12:09 a.m. near the 100 block of North State Street.

The woman was shot on the train after getting into a verbal confrontation with the offender, according to police. Police also added that the victim was unable to provide additional details.

No one is in custody, and authorities said they are investing the incident.

