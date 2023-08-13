Woman stabbed during argument at United Center Saturday night, Chicago police say

A woman was stabbed when an argument inside the United Center escalated on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The stabbing was reported at around 9:25 p.m. during the WGCI Summer Jam show at which Lil Durk took the stage. The rapper's concert later ended abruptly after police received calls of shots fired that turned out to be inaccurate, officials said.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing victim, a 20-year-old woman, walked into the Chicago Police Department's 12th district station where she reported the crime. The victim told police an argument with three women turned physical, at which point they struck her several times. A man then stabbed her in the neck with a sharp object, police said.

The victim received medical treatment prior to showing up at the police station, but refused additional treatment upon arrival. No one was in custody late Sunday as detectives continued to investigate.

A United Center spokesperson released the following statement to NBC 5 in regard to Saturday night's series of events:

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam Show,” the spokesperson said. “It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority.