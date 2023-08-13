Lil Durk concert at United Center ends early after false reports of shots fired

A concert at Chicago’s United Center ended abruptly on Saturday night after police received calls of shots fired that later turned out to be inaccurate, officials said.

Social media videos captured the scene during the end of rapper Lil Durk’s set at the arena, which concluded the WGCI Summer Jam show. Concertgoers were observed moving quickly toward the exits of the building.

Officers stationed at the United Center were dispatched to investigate reports of shots fired outside the south entrance to the arena. Upon investigation, it was determined that the report was “not bonafide,” according to a spokesperson for the department.

The decision was made to evacuate the arena out of safety concerns, according to a United Center spokesperson.

“We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam Show,” a spokesperson for the United Center told NBC 5. “It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone’s best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority.

“We are thankful that initial incident reports were false, and guests exited the facility safely,” a spokesperson added.

Lil Durk posted a message on his Instagram account after the show, thanking fans for attending the performance.

“Don’t believe the hype. We bigger then big,” he said.

No other information was immediately available.