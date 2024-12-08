Woman shot during Rogers Park home invasion, Chicago police say

A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot by an intruder at her Rogers Park residence Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the woman was in her residence in the 7700 block of North Marshfield just before 9 a.m. when a man broke into the home.

The man then opened fire, striking the woman multiple times. He then fled the scene, according to police.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available, and Area Three detectives are investigating.